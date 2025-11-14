Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 13.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.55% to Rs 85.71 crore

Net profit of Macpower CNC Machines rose 13.01% to Rs 9.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.55% to Rs 85.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.85.7171.1016.5317.9014.2912.7512.5211.309.388.30

