Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 22.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries rose 22.86% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.85% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.981.0327.5522.330.630.510.590.470.430.35

