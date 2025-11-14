Nandan Denim standalone net profit rises 7.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.71% to Rs 784.69 crore

Net profit of Nandan Denim rose 7.63% to Rs 9.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.71% to Rs 784.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 850.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.784.69850.252.993.8318.3725.018.3211.419.458.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News