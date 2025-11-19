Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DOW extends losing streak from record highs

DOW extends losing streak from record highs

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US equities closed with deep losses yesterday. The major averages added to the notable losses posted during Monday's session, testing their lowest closing levels in a month. The Dow lost 498.50 points or 1.1 percent to 46,091.74 as a drop from record highs extended. The Nasdaq tumbled 275.23 points or 1.2 percent to 22,432.85 and the S&P 500 slid 55.09 points or 0.8 percent to 6,617.32.

Weakness among technology stocks continued to weigh on Wall Street amid an extended decline by market leader and AI darling Nvidia (NVDA). Shares of Nvidia melted 2.8 percent after slumping by 1.8 percent on Monday as investors eyed the release of the chipmaker's quarterly results after the close of trading on Wednesday. Nvidia has lost more than 10% this month.

Meanwhile, the US government has noted that it is scrapping tariffs on coffee, tea, tropical fruits, nuts, spices and several other commodities. The White House administration released a revised list - Annexure II - of goods exempted from country-specific reciprocal tariffs imposed in August this year. The order, which became effective from November 13, comes amid mounting pressure on Trump administration to combat rising consumer prices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EUR/USD holds around one-week low, heavy losses emerge in major European equities

Ice Make Refrigeration rises after appointing M. Srinivas as CEO

Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

UGRO Capital approves NCD issuance up to Rs 200 cr

Indices trade with moderate gains; auto share advance

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story