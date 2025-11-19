DOW extends losing streak from record highs

The US equities closed with deep losses yesterday. The major averages added to the notable losses posted during Monday's session, testing their lowest closing levels in a month. The Dow lost 498.50 points or 1.1 percent to 46,091.74 as a drop from record highs extended. The Nasdaq tumbled 275.23 points or 1.2 percent to 22,432.85 and the S&P 500 slid 55.09 points or 0.8 percent to 6,617.32.

Weakness among technology stocks continued to weigh on Wall Street amid an extended decline by market leader and AI darling Nvidia (NVDA). Shares of Nvidia melted 2.8 percent after slumping by 1.8 percent on Monday as investors eyed the release of the chipmaker's quarterly results after the close of trading on Wednesday. Nvidia has lost more than 10% this month.