Gabriel India soars after announcing strategic business restructuring scheme

Gabriel India hit an upper limit of 20% at Rs 842.90 after the company's board approved a comprehensive restructuring scheme aimed at transforming the company into a diversified mobility solutions provider.

The plan involves the amalgamation of Anchemco India Private Limited into Asia Investments Private Limited (AIPL), followed by the demerger of AIPL's automotive business into Gabriel India.

As part of the transaction, Gabriel India will issue 1,158 equity shares of Rs 1 each for every 1,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each held in AIPL. The transaction qualifies as a related party arrangement and is being executed on an arms length basis.

The proposed composite scheme of arrangement is expected to take 10 to 12 months for completion, assuming timely approvals. The transaction includes the manufacturing operations of Anchemco, which produces brake fluids, radiator coolants, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), AdBlue, and PU/PVC-based adhesives. The scheme will also bring AIPLs strategic investments in Dana Anand India, Henkel ANAND India, and ANAND CY Myutec Automotive under Gabriel India. According to the filing, this move is designed to streamline the group structure, eliminate intra-group transactions, enhance operational efficiency, and reposition Gabriel India as a diversified and technology-driven mobility solutions provider. The integration is expected to support expansion into new product segments, geographies, and the aftermarket and railway categories.

The shareholding structure of Gabriel India will shift post-merger, with promoter shareholding increasing from 55% to 63.53%, while public shareholding will decline from 45% to 36.47%. The equity shares issued under the scheme will be listed on both BSE and NSE. The completion of the transaction is subject to necessary approvals from shareholders, creditors, regulatory authorities, and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The company expects the process to conclude within 10 to 12 months, assuming timely clearances. Anjali Singh, chairperson of Gabriel India, said: "This Scheme of Arrangement is in line with our Groups strategy towards re-aligning the corporate structure, which will result in its improved competitive position and Gabriel India will play a pivotal role. We see Gabriel India as ANAND Groups vehicle for future growth with its ability to provide a platform to capture the value creation for all its shareholders. At a Group level, we have set ourselves a revenue target of Rs. 50,000 crores by 2030 and we see Gabriel India leading the way."

Atul Jaggi, managing director of Gabriel India, added: "Gabriel India had traditionally been a single product company within suspension parts and shock absorbers as its key product portfolio. In 2023, we added Sunroof business as a first step towards our strategic intent to be a multi-product company. Now, with these strategic initiatives we shall have a presence in manufacturing and sale of multiple products such as brake fluid, radiator coolants, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) / Ad-blue for 2W, 3W, 4W and truck applications and PU/ PVC based adhesives. Additionally, with equity holdings in Dana Anand, Henkel ANAND and ANAND CY Myutec Automotive, Gabriel participates in drivetrain products including transmissions for EVs, Body- In-White and NVH products and solutions, as well as automotive synchronizer rings and aluminum forgings. This will strengthen Gabriels positioning as a preferred partner for global OEMs and expands its aftermarket presence."