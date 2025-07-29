Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit rises 65.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.54% to Rs 148.84 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Healthcare rose 65.92% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 148.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 132.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.148.84132.2516.4718.5320.1616.9114.5210.1811.837.13

