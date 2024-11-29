Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gail rises on inking long-term charter contract with K LINE

Gail rises on inking long-term charter contract with K LINE

Image
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gail (India) added 1.35% to Rs 199.50 after the company has signed a long-term time charter contract with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" LINE) to built new LNG ship.

The LNG ship will be a modern two-stroke vessel with a tank capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and will be built by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Korea, with which the ship owning company has signed a shipbuilding contract.

This is the first long-term time charter contract between GAIL and K LINE involving a newly built vessel, which is expected to be engaged in transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for GAIL in 2027.

Currently, the company has four LNG vessels, GAIL Bhuwan, GAIL Urja, Grace Emilia and Maran Gas Pericles, to transport natural gas in a super cooled form. Two more ships are expected to join the fleet next year including one newbuilt vessel on long term charter.

GAIL (India) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in India. The company has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons, and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc. GAIL has also participated in interest in India and overseas in oil and gas blocks. The Government of India holds 51.92% in the paid-up equity capital of the company as of 30 September 2024.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 10.13% to Rs 2,689.67 crore on a 2.7% rise in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 33,888.90 in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights: RIL, Airtel lift Sensex 760 pts; Nifty ends atop 24,100; Pharma outperforms

Bomb scare at Rohini school: Hoax email raises alarm day after nearby blast

Kolkata: ED arrests father-son in Rs 2,800 cr chit fund, laundering scam

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule LIVE UPDATES: Crucial ICC board meet today amid PCB vs BCCI stand-off

LIVE news updates: India's Q2FY25 GDP data to be released shortly

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story