GAIL set to commission Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda pipeline project by end Dec'25

GAIL (India) is executing Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda pipeline project (MNJPL) as part of National Gas Grid (NGG). This pipeline is categorized as high impact projects under PM GatiShakti National Master Plan initiative of Government of India. This 1,707 km natural gas pipeline project is passing through four states namely Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. This natural gas pipeline will ensure availability of clean fuel and cater to the demands of CGD and industrial sector. Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has also identified 17 Geographical Areas (GAs) covering 60 districts along this pipeline network.

As of now, pipeline construction has been completed in the state of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh. In Maharashtra, project execution is in its final stages and only 11 kilometres of pipeline construction is remaining out of total 1,707 km of pipeline. Further, 1,440 km of pipeline is ready for gas-in.