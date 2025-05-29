NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.54% to Rs 37.85 crore

Net profit of NINtec Systems rose 29.63% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.54% to Rs 37.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.70% to Rs 26.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 68.33% to Rs 139.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

