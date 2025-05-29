Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the March 2025 quarter

NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.54% to Rs 37.85 crore

Net profit of NINtec Systems rose 29.63% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.54% to Rs 37.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.70% to Rs 26.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 68.33% to Rs 139.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales37.8531.93 19 139.8083.05 68 OPM %22.0121.67 -23.5323.99 - PBDT10.337.58 36 37.0621.54 72 PBT9.697.23 34 34.9920.44 71 NP7.355.67 30 26.3215.51 70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 21.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Prozone Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RHI Magnesita India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 14.25% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story