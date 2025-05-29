Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 21.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.78% to Rs 153.19 crore

Net profit of Thejo Engineering rose 21.96% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 153.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.33% to Rs 49.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.19% to Rs 552.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 559.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

