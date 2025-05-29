Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.79% to Rs 11.61 crore

Net profit of Vikram Kamats Hospitality rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.79% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.54% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.75% to Rs 38.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

11.618.5538.9129.3116.1911.8117.9614.841.811.006.214.440.220.271.012.490.100.050.601.56

