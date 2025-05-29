Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 35.79% to Rs 11.61 crore

Net profit of Vikram Kamats Hospitality rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.79% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.54% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.75% to Rs 38.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.618.55 36 38.9129.31 33 OPM %16.1911.81 -17.9614.84 - PBDT1.811.00 81 6.214.44 40 PBT0.220.27 -19 1.012.49 -59 NP0.100.05 100 0.601.56 -62

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

