Latteys Industries consolidated net profit rises 206.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Latteys Industries rose 206.25% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.44% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.48% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.11% to Rs 80.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

