Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Latteys Industries consolidated net profit rises 206.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Latteys Industries consolidated net profit rises 206.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 41.44% to Rs 24.44 crore

Net profit of Latteys Industries rose 206.25% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.44% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.48% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.11% to Rs 80.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales24.4417.28 41 80.2763.65 26 OPM %4.506.77 -5.527.79 - PBDT0.980.65 51 3.163.61 -12 PBT0.820.28 193 2.562.17 18 NP0.490.16 206 1.811.49 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 21.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Prozone Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RHI Magnesita India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story