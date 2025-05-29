Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 66.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.67% to Rs 23.00 crore

Net profit of Deep Polymers declined 66.95% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.67% to Rs 23.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.17% to Rs 5.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.75% to Rs 98.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

23.0026.0498.17105.2816.2613.2513.8411.872.842.1814.3311.730.950.377.838.200.391.185.207.14

