Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 66.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.67% to Rs 23.00 croreNet profit of Deep Polymers declined 66.95% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.67% to Rs 23.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.17% to Rs 5.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.75% to Rs 98.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
