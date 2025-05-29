Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 66.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 66.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.67% to Rs 23.00 crore

Net profit of Deep Polymers declined 66.95% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.67% to Rs 23.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.17% to Rs 5.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.75% to Rs 98.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.0026.04 -12 98.17105.28 -7 OPM %16.2613.25 -13.8411.87 - PBDT2.842.18 30 14.3311.73 22 PBT0.950.37 157 7.838.20 -5 NP0.391.18 -67 5.207.14 -27

