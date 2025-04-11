Volumes spurt at Gravita India Ltd counter

Gravita India Ltd registered volume of 29.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.93 lakh shares

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Atul Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 April 2025.

Gravita India Ltd registered volume of 29.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.93 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.77% to Rs.1,780.50. Volumes stood at 75350 shares in the last session.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd registered volume of 128.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.26% to Rs.469.90. Volumes stood at 10.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd saw volume of 4.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46525 shares. The stock increased 12.59% to Rs.5,851.00. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd notched up volume of 150.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.60% to Rs.122.09. Volumes stood at 26.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

CCL Products (India) Ltd recorded volume of 8.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.73% to Rs.600.95. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News