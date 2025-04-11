Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Gravita India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Gravita India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gravita India Ltd registered volume of 29.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.93 lakh shares

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Atul Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 April 2025.

Gravita India Ltd registered volume of 29.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.93 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.77% to Rs.1,780.50. Volumes stood at 75350 shares in the last session.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd registered volume of 128.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.26% to Rs.469.90. Volumes stood at 10.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd saw volume of 4.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46525 shares. The stock increased 12.59% to Rs.5,851.00. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd notched up volume of 150.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.60% to Rs.122.09. Volumes stood at 26.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Premium

Affordable housing sector starting to show early signs of distress

Dr B R Ambedkar 135th birth anniversary: 50+ inspiring quotes for students

Ousted South Korea President Yoon embraces supporters as he leaves office

Soon, Motorola to launch Edge 60 Stylus with Samsung-like 'Sketch-to-Image'

Mumbai to host WAVES from May 1 to 4, to become permanent venue: Fadnavis

CCL Products (India) Ltd recorded volume of 8.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.73% to Rs.600.95. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vegetable oil import down 16% on year in March

Choice Consultancy Services secures MSEDCL's 45 MW solar plant project MSEDCL

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Rs 143 cr project of Southern Railway

Nifty trades above 22,750; oil & gas shares in demand; VIX drops 6.12%

RVNL rises after emerging L-1 bidder for Rs 143-cr project

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story