GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit declines 12.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.46% to Rs 740.73 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler declined 12.08% to Rs 31.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.46% to Rs 740.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 865.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.43% to Rs 178.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 3446.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3177.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

