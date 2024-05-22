Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit declines 12.08% in the March 2024 quarter

GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit declines 12.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 14.46% to Rs 740.73 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler declined 12.08% to Rs 31.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.46% to Rs 740.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 865.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.43% to Rs 178.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 3446.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3177.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales740.73865.95 -14 3446.483177.55 8 OPM %12.2510.90 -13.8313.51 - PBDT71.3287.59 -19 402.05414.44 -3 PBT35.5951.40 -31 255.40292.65 -13 NP31.0735.34 -12 178.91163.50 9

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

