Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 98.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rose 98.24% to Rs 36.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.35% to Rs 1059.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 935.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1059.91935.096.214.2858.6330.9451.1524.5736.0618.19

