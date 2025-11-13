Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 15.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 4023.40 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Gas declined 15.08% to Rs 386.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 454.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 4023.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3697.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4023.403697.6010.9614.47616.11706.10487.63587.58386.29454.88

