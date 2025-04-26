Ganesh Infraworld standalone net profit rises 194.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 210.75% to Rs 158.64 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Infraworld rose 194.18% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 210.75% to Rs 158.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 913.92% to Rs 40.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 954.30% to Rs 538.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

