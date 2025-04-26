Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 261388.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries rose 2.41% to Rs 19407.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18951.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 261388.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 236533.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.04% to Rs 69648.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69621.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 964693.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 901064.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales261388.00236533.00 11 964693.00901064.00 7 OPM %16.7717.97 -17.1518.00 - PBDT42582.0041289.00 3 159153.00155172.00 3 PBT29103.0027720.00 5 106017.00104340.00 2 NP19407.0018951.00 2 69648.0069621.00 0

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

