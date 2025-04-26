Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 261388.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries rose 2.41% to Rs 19407.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18951.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 261388.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 236533.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.04% to Rs 69648.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69621.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 964693.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 901064.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

261388.00236533.00964693.00901064.0016.7717.9717.1518.0042582.0041289.00159153.00155172.0029103.0027720.00106017.00104340.0019407.0018951.0069648.0069621.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News