Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 35.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sasken Technologies declined 35.83% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.80% to Rs 148.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.13% to Rs 50.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.55% to Rs 550.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 406.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

