Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 18.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 18.99% to Rs 85.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 35.34% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.61% to Rs 61.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 75.52% to Rs 372.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 212.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

9.2414.29372.27212.09-597.19-378.59-45.63-80.6792.0662.4088.3168.0286.5658.5870.5054.2985.0871.5061.2998.24

