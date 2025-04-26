Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 18.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.34% to Rs 9.24 croreNet profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 18.99% to Rs 85.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 35.34% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.61% to Rs 61.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 75.52% to Rs 372.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 212.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
