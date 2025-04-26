Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 1358.90 crore

Net profit of Zensar Technologies rose 1.79% to Rs 176.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 1358.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1229.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.29% to Rs 649.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 665.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 5280.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4901.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1358.901229.705280.604901.9015.6416.5115.4717.78253.60252.30959.601009.60229.80228.60857.70875.80176.40173.30649.80665.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News