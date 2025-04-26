Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 1716.30 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 14.96% to Rs 643.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 560.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 1716.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1642.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.22% to Rs 2379.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2219.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 6846.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6373.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

