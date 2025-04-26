Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 1716.30 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 14.96% to Rs 643.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 560.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 1716.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1642.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.22% to Rs 2379.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2219.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 6846.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6373.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1716.301642.40 4 6846.806373.00 7 OPM %44.5644.72 -44.9343.66 - PBDT855.90803.00 7 3380.003096.60 9 PBT839.00785.20 7 3310.903022.30 10 NP643.90560.10 15 2379.602219.40 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Rossari Biotech standalone net profit rises 23.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 209.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 14.86% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story