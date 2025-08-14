Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit declines 52.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.17% to Rs 337.12 crore

Net profit of Ganesha Ecosphere declined 52.33% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.17% to Rs 337.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 336.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.337.12336.5510.7614.1729.8243.5914.3230.1510.7522.55

