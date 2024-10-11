Garuda Construction and Engg IPO ends with 7.55 times subscription

The offer received bids for 15.03 crore shares as against 1.99 crore shares on offer. The initial public offer (IPO) of Garuda Construction and Engineering received 15,03,44,299 bids for shares as against 1,99,04,862 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 7.55 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Garuda Construction and Engineering received 15,03,44,299 bids for shares as against 1,99,04,862 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 7.55 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 10.81 times. The Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 9.03 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 1.24 times. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The issue opened for bidding on 8 October 2024 and it closed on 10 October 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 90 to 95 per share.

The public issue of up to 2,78,00,000 equity shares of face value of 5 per equity share comprises fresh issue of up to 1,83,00,000 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) up to 95,00,000 equity shares by PKH Ventures, its promoter.

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, Rs 100 crore will be used to fund the loterm working capital requirements. The balance is for general corporate expenses and unidentified inorganic acquisitions.

Ahead of the IPO, Garuda Construction and Engineering on Monday, 7 October 2024, raised Rs 75 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 78.95 lakh shares at Rs 95 each to 7 anchor investors.

Garuda Construction and Engineering (GCEL) is a construction company offering end to end civil construction service for residential, commercial, residential cum commercial, infrastructure and industrial projects and additional services for infrastructure and hospitality projects.

Its end-to-end civil construction starts with detailed route survey, designing, detailed engineering, mobilization of resources, micro scheduling of construction activities, obtaining construction permissions and conducting soil/water testing, hiring of contractor / manpower, procurement of material, lab testing, carrying out construction activities as per approved plan and finally handing over the project are per the agreed terms.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.44 crore and sales of Rs 154.18 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.

