INR tracks weak equities lower

INR tracks weak equities lower

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
The Indian rupee on Friday fell 11 paise, revisiting its all-time low of 84.09 (provisional) against the US dollar, tracking a weak domestic equity market and continued FII outflows. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session down 230.05 points, or 0.28 percent, at 81,381.36 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 34.20 points, or 0.14 percent, lower at 24,964.25. Meanwhile, the situation in the Middle East continues to be volatile and might keep oil prices high and the rupee weak in the short term. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.97 against the dollar, 1 paisa higher than previous day's close. It rose to the day's high of 83.96 but tumbled to 84.10 before revisiting its all-time low of 84.09 (provisional), 11 paise lower than its previous close.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

