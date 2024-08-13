Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 41.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.97% to Rs 1230.05 crore

Net profit of Time Technoplast rose 41.40% to Rs 79.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 1230.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1079.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1230.051079.3214.1813.64150.87121.74109.9876.2779.3156.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp