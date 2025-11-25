Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Nov 25 2025
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 91.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 65.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, HEG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 November 2025.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 91.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 65.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.34% to Rs.359.50. Volumes stood at 2.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd saw volume of 62.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.16% to Rs.439.55. Volumes stood at 12.07 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Guard Industries Ltd saw volume of 22.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.39% to Rs.341.00. Volumes stood at 2.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd recorded volume of 3.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33036 shares. The stock gained 6.31% to Rs.7,080.50. Volumes stood at 44563 shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd recorded volume of 54.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.99 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.15% to Rs.522.50. Volumes stood at 5.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Nov 25 2025

