Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GBP/USD hits three-month high

GBP/USD hits three-month high

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
British Pound surged today, adding to recent gains and breaking above 1.3500 mark as the sentiment around US dollar remained flat and risk appetite held up in year-end trades. GBP/USD pair is currently around three-month high at 1.3516, up 0.45% on the day. Latest data showed that the UK was a net borrower from the rest of the world in Quarter 3 (July to Sept) 2025 of 1.6% of gross domestic product (GDP). This is the lowest UK current account deficit (including precious metals) since Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2022. Excluding precious metals, the underlying current account deficit was 1.4% of GDP, its lowest since Quarter 4 2021. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are quoting at 121.31, up 0.55% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Soma Papers & Industries arm wins project worth Rs 172.65 cr

Integro Technologies wins order of Rs 63 cr from Singapore-based global bank

L&T Onshore secures major order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Indowind Energy to acquire 5.1 MW operational wind power project

Biocon Biologics secures full and exclusive global rights for Hulio (biosimilar Adalimumab)

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story