Integro Technologies wins order of Rs 63 cr from Singapore-based global bank

Integro Technologies, a subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions, is pleased to announce a landmark order from a reputed global bank headquartered in Singapore. The order value of approximately Rs 63 crore is one of the largest engagements in Asia in 2025 among lending product vendors.
This large-scale program, comprising multiple critical initiatives, will be delivered across the bank's global network of subsidiaries and regions, resulting in a single, unified global deployment. The program will modernize the bank's existing lending operations through the rollout of Aurionpro's next-generation Integro Corporate Lending platform enabling cross-border data access, enhanced financial analysis and credit rating capabilities, and extended net-zero digitization for ESG workflows and ESG covenant monitoring. This program is expected to strengthen the bank's global sustainable financing capabilities while delivering improved operational consistency, efficiency, and governance across its global lending franchise.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
