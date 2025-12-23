Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indowind Energy to acquire 5.1 MW operational wind power project

Indowind Energy to acquire 5.1 MW operational wind power project

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Indowind Energy has entered into an in-principle agreement for acquisition of about 5.1 MW operational wind power project. The proposed acquisition is expected to be undertaken at an approximate consideration in the range of Rs 20-25 crore. The project is currently operational and is expected to add stable generating capacity to the company's renewable energy portfolio.

The company proposed to repower the acquired wind project and / or implement a hybrid solar power project in the future.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon Biologics secures full and exclusive global rights for Hulio (biosimilar Adalimumab)

Puravankara acquires 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru

Deccan Gold Mines proposes investment in tungsten project located in Spain

Glenmark USA launches Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Sanghvi Movers, Prestige Estate Projects, Saatvik Green Energy

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story