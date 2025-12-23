Indowind Energy to acquire 5.1 MW operational wind power project

Indowind Energy has entered into an in-principle agreement for acquisition of about 5.1 MW operational wind power project. The proposed acquisition is expected to be undertaken at an approximate consideration in the range of Rs 20-25 crore. The project is currently operational and is expected to add stable generating capacity to the company's renewable energy portfolio.

The company proposed to repower the acquired wind project and / or implement a hybrid solar power project in the future.

