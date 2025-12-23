Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Biologics secures full and exclusive global rights for Hulio (biosimilar Adalimumab)

Biocon Biologics secures full and exclusive global rights for Hulio (biosimilar Adalimumab)

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Biocon Biologics, subsidiary of Biocon today announced that it has secured full and exclusive global rights for Hulio (biosimilar Adalimumab) from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co., (FKB). Under this new agreement, Biocon Biologics will assume end-to-end responsibility for manufacturing and commercialization along with rights for any additional development activities.

The new agreement supersedes the existing collaboration agreement between Biocon Biologics and FKB for biosimilar Adalimumab, under which Biocon Biologics only had commercialization rights.

Under the terms of this agreement, FKB will participate in the development of the product and will offset certain development costs incurred by Biocon Biologics. In turn, Biocon Biologics will pay a technology license fee and royalties on sales to FKB for a specified tenure.

Commercial production of biosimilar Adalimumab at Biocon Biologics' facilities will commence following successful technology transfer and regulatory approvals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Puravankara acquires 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru

Deccan Gold Mines proposes investment in tungsten project located in Spain

Glenmark USA launches Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Sanghvi Movers, Prestige Estate Projects, Saatvik Green Energy

Domestic banking system liquidity remained largely in surplus, says RBI

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story