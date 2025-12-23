Biocon Biologics secures full and exclusive global rights for Hulio (biosimilar Adalimumab)

Biocon Biologics, subsidiary of Biocon today announced that it has secured full and exclusive global rights for Hulio (biosimilar Adalimumab) from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co., (FKB). Under this new agreement, Biocon Biologics will assume end-to-end responsibility for manufacturing and commercialization along with rights for any additional development activities.

The new agreement supersedes the existing collaboration agreement between Biocon Biologics and FKB for biosimilar Adalimumab, under which Biocon Biologics only had commercialization rights.

Under the terms of this agreement, FKB will participate in the development of the product and will offset certain development costs incurred by Biocon Biologics. In turn, Biocon Biologics will pay a technology license fee and royalties on sales to FKB for a specified tenure.