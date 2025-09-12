PVP Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd, Asian Hotels (North) Ltd, TCC Concept Ltd and Nila Spaces Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 September 2025.

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd, Asian Hotels (North) Ltd, TCC Concept Ltd and Nila Spaces Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 September 2025.

PVP Ventures Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 30.4 at 14:23 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 72392 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 89.13. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month. Asian Hotels (North) Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 321.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2205 shares in the past one month. TCC Concept Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 512.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74677 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45495 shares in the past one month.