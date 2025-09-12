Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL wins order of Rs 22.87 cr from Indian Railways

BHEL wins order of Rs 22.87 cr from Indian Railways

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals has received an order worth Rs 22.87 crore from Indian Railways (South Western Railway) for design, development, supply, installation, trial and commissioning of On-board KAVACH equipment in locomotives and trackside KAVACH equipment at station/LC/IB/ABS locations along with associated works.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

