Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks trade higher; metal shares shine for 6th day

Benchmarks trade higher; metal shares shine for 6th day

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity traded with moderate gains in the mid-afternoon trade as investors remained optimistic on signs of improving India-U.S. relations and prospects of a U.S. Fed rate cut next week. Traders awaited for CPI inflation data, scheduled later today. The Nifty hovered above the 25,100 level.

Metal shares jumped for sixth consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 366.83 points or 0.45% to 81,916.54. The Nifty 50 index rose 112.25 points or 0.45% to 25,117.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.27%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,985 shares rose and 2,082 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index advanced 1% to 9,890.50. The index jumped 2.85% in the six trading sessions.

Hindustan Copper (up 8.73%), Hindustan Zinc (up 3.04%), Vedanta (up 2.74%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.67%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.45%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.03%), Welspun Corp (up 1.01%), NMDC (up 0.86%), Tata Steel (up 0.24%) and JSW Steel (up 0.23%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.11% to 6.465 from the previous close of 6.472.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.3050 compared with its close of 88.3500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.24% to Rs 109,231.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.23% to 97.76.

The United States 10-year bond yield jumped 0.80% to 4.043.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement fell 7 cents or 0.11% to $66.30 a barrel.

Stock in Spotlight:

JTL Industries declined 1.09% after the company announced the resignation of Atul Garg as chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) effective from the close of business hours on 11 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Road Transport to acquire 100% stake in D P Jain TOT Toll Roads

Indices trade with decent gains; European mrkt opens higher

Insolation Energy arm secures Rs 143 cr order from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses

National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1%, rises for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd up for third consecutive session

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story