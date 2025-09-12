Benchmarks trade higher; metal shares shine for 6th day

Metal shares jumped for sixth consecutive trading session.
At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 366.83 points or 0.45% to 81,916.54. The Nifty 50 index rose 112.25 points or 0.45% to 25,117.75.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.27%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,985 shares rose and 2,082 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index advanced 1% to 9,890.50. The index jumped 2.85% in the six trading sessions.
Hindustan Copper (up 8.73%), Hindustan Zinc (up 3.04%), Vedanta (up 2.74%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.67%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.45%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.03%), Welspun Corp (up 1.01%), NMDC (up 0.86%), Tata Steel (up 0.24%) and JSW Steel (up 0.23%) advanced.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.11% to 6.465 from the previous close of 6.472.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.3050 compared with its close of 88.3500 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.24% to Rs 109,231.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.23% to 97.76.
The United States 10-year bond yield jumped 0.80% to 4.043.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement fell 7 cents or 0.11% to $66.30 a barrel.
Stock in Spotlight:
JTL Industries declined 1.09% after the company announced the resignation of Atul Garg as chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) effective from the close of business hours on 11 September 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app