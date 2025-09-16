GBP/USD soars to two and half month high, Pound hits 120 against INR

British Pound is adding to recent gains against the US dollar as recent winning run continues for the currency despite broad economic worries. GBP/USD pair is currently trading at 1.3623, up 0.10% on the day on expectations that US President Donald Trump will announce economic deals totaling more than $10 billion during his trip this week to the UK. The Pound is at its highest level in two and half months right now. Meanwhile, UK GDP turned in flat performance in July after rising 0.4% in June. This could cap advances in the pair now. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading at 120.04, down marginally on the day and holding in a tight range.

