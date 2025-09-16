Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T gains after HCI biz bags 'significant' order from NPCIL

L&T gains after HCI biz bags 'significant' order from NPCIL

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) advanced rose 1.05% to Rs 3,623 after the company's Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) business vertical received significant order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu.

As per L&Ts classification, the value of the Significant contract is between Rs 1,000 to 2,000 crore.

The company will install 2x1000 Mwe Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNP-5&6). The scope encompasses the mechanical package for the project, including installation of the nuclear reactor and turbine systems (with generator and condenser), sea water systems, polar and trestle cranes, and other related equipment. It also includes accessories, piping, supports, structural steelwork, painting, anti-corrosion coating, insulation and full testing across various buildings and structures on site.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. The company reported 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,617.19 crore on a 16% rise in revenue to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

