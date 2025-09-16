L&T gains after HCI biz bags 'significant' order from NPCIL

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) advanced rose 1.05% to Rs 3,623 after the company's Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) business vertical received significant order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu.

As per L&Ts classification, the value of the Significant contract is between Rs 1,000 to 2,000 crore.

The company will install 2x1000 Mwe Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNP-5&6). The scope encompasses the mechanical package for the project, including installation of the nuclear reactor and turbine systems (with generator and condenser), sea water systems, polar and trestle cranes, and other related equipment. It also includes accessories, piping, supports, structural steelwork, painting, anti-corrosion coating, insulation and full testing across various buildings and structures on site.