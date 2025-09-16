JSW Infra rises after subsidiary inks 30-year concession pact with port authority in Kolkata

JSW Infrastructure advanced 2.24% to Rs 321.85 after the company announced that JSW Kolkata Container Terminal has entered into concession agreement with the port authority of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata, for a period of 30 years.

In July this year, the company had announced the receipt of letter of award for reconstruction of two berths at Netaji Subhash Dock of Kolkata Dock System, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata.

As per the contract, the company would reconstruct Berth Nos. 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhash Dock on design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis through PPP mode.

The company had also received a letter for the incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary company namely JSW Kolkata Container Terminal for the purpose of entering into the concession agreement with the said Port Authority.

Offering updates on the same, JSW Infra stated that JSW Kolkata Container has accordingly entered into the concession agreement with the Port Authority for a period of 30 years from the date of award of concession. JSW Infrastructure, a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 31.5% to Rs 384.68 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 292.44 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 21.2% YoY to Rs 1223.85 crore in Q1 FY26.