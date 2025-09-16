Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Redington Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Redington Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Redington Ltd notched up volume of 25.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 37.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66665 shares

AAVAS Financiers Ltd, NCC Ltd, NTPC Green Energy Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 September 2025.

Redington Ltd notched up volume of 25.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 37.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66665 shares. The stock rose 12.96% to Rs.272.75. Volumes stood at 96385 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd recorded volume of 89689 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9516 shares. The stock lost 0.62% to Rs.1,661.50. Volumes stood at 9008 shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd clocked volume of 7.7 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.67% to Rs.215.65. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd saw volume of 17.59 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.51% to Rs.106.20. Volumes stood at 4.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd registered volume of 11025 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2575 shares. The stock rose 2.77% to Rs.2,044.00. Volumes stood at 1973 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tega Industries board to mull fundraise on 18 Sept

Sattrix Information Security jumps on U.S. joint venture registration

L&T gains after HCI biz bags 'significant' order from NPCIL

Kharif area up 1.36%, Paddy acreage gains 2%

India's total auto production at 26,93,049 units in August

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story