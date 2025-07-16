Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMS Lifesciences India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Magellanic Cloud Ltd, Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd, Global Surfaces Ltd and 20 Microns Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 July 2025.

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd spiked 18.29% to Rs 1353 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 126 shares in the past one month.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd soared 17.47% to Rs 95.74. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd surged 14.64% to Rs 912. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10951 shares in the past one month.

Global Surfaces Ltd gained 13.16% to Rs 126. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8209 shares in the past one month.

20 Microns Ltd jumped 12.45% to Rs 253.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10198 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

