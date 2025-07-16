Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market trade near flat line; auto shares decline; VIX slides 1%

Market trade near flat line; auto shares decline; VIX slides 1%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The headline equity benchmarks traded near the flatline with some positive points in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,150 mark. Auto shares slipped after advancing for previous two trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 5.01 points or 0.01% to 82,575.30. The Nifty 50 index rose 0.10 points or 0.01% to 25,196.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.25%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,146 shares rose and 1,715 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1% to 11.37. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,211 at a premium of 14.15 points as compared with the spot at 25,196.85.

The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 52.4 lakh contracts at the 25,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 62 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index shed 0.54% to 23,775. The index added 1.19% in the previous trading sessions.

Hero MotoCorp (down 1.06%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.83%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.72%), Exide Industries (down 0.65%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.58%), Bosch (down 0.57%), Balkrishna Industries (down 0.57%), Tata Motors (down 0.56%), Bharat Forge (down 0.44%) and Bajaj Auto (down 0.42%) down.

Stocks in Spotlight:

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 1.42% after the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 747.08 crore in Q1 FY26, up 28.72% as against Rs 580.37 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total income rose 13.66% year on year to Rs 6,083.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Premier Explosives rose 2% after the company secured an export order worth Rs 105 crore from an international client for the manufacture and supply of defence explosives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Lombard jumps as Q1 PAT spurts 29% YoY to Rs 747 crore

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

CARE Ratings assigns 'A+' rating to bank facilities of Raymond Realty

Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 105-cr export order for defence explosives

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story