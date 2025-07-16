Market trade near flat line; auto shares decline; VIX slides 1%

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 5.01 points or 0.01% to 82,575.30. The Nifty 50 index rose 0.10 points or 0.01% to 25,196.85.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.25%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,146 shares rose and 1,715 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1% to 11.37. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,211 at a premium of 14.15 points as compared with the spot at 25,196.85.
The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 52.4 lakh contracts at the 25,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 62 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index shed 0.54% to 23,775. The index added 1.19% in the previous trading sessions.
Hero MotoCorp (down 1.06%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.83%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.72%), Exide Industries (down 0.65%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.58%), Bosch (down 0.57%), Balkrishna Industries (down 0.57%), Tata Motors (down 0.56%), Bharat Forge (down 0.44%) and Bajaj Auto (down 0.42%) down.
Stocks in Spotlight:
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 1.42% after the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 747.08 crore in Q1 FY26, up 28.72% as against Rs 580.37 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total income rose 13.66% year on year to Rs 6,083.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Premier Explosives rose 2% after the company secured an export order worth Rs 105 crore from an international client for the manufacture and supply of defence explosives.
