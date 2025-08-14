Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 0.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.20% to Rs 1277.92 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 0.29% to Rs 79.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 79.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 1277.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 974.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1277.92974.069.6912.74128.53125.5099.2198.9479.4979.72

