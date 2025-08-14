Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 145.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 168.56 crore

Net profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam rose 145.18% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 168.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 156.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.168.56156.0520.2714.9235.2824.4119.169.1412.975.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News