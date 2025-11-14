GE Power India rises on improved operating margins despite lower PAT

GE Power India rose 10% to Rs 330.60 after the company posted its Q2 FY26 results, with the market reacting positively to margin expansion and strong traction in its core services business despite lower profitability.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit declined 51.6% year-on-year to Rs 32.36 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 66.87 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Total income grew 7.7% YoY to Rs 308.89 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax stood at Rs 35.25 crore, down 47.3% from Rs 66.87 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA for the quarter came in at Rs 43.54 crore versus Rs 79.70 crore a year ago, while EBITDA margin improved to 17.7% from 15.2% in the corresponding period last year, supported by better execution and operational efficiencies.

The company's order backlog stood at Rs 1,825 crore as of 30 September 2025, lower by 28.7% YoY compared to Rs 2,560 crore last year. The decline was primarily due to the termination of two FGD EP contractsJaypee Bina and Nigriewith a combined value of Rs 775 crore. Puneet Bhatla, MD, GE Power India said, Our strategic focus on Core Services is progressing well, evidenced by the 45% quarter-overquarter order growth we witnessed in the period. Equally important, we significantly improved our operational profitability. This positive result is a direct outcome of our disciplined execution of FGD backlog and growth initiatives in core services.