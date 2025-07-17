GE Vernova T&D India Ltd up for third straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2440, up 4.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.97% in last one year as compared to a 1.52% slide in NIFTY and a 15.53% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

