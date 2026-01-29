GE Vernova T&D surges on strong Q3 performance

GE Vernova T&D India rallied 7.84% to Rs 3137.20 after the company's standalone net profit surged 103.81% to Rs 290.8 crore on 58.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1700.64 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 459.01 crore, up 141.72% YoY during the quarter. Exceptional items included an additional provision of Rs 69.30 crore related to the implementation of the labour code.

EBITDA stood at Rs 454.6 crore during the quarter, registering the growth of 152.98% compared with Rs 179.7 crore posted in same period last year. EBITDA margin improved 26.7% in Q3 FY26 as against 16.7% in Q3 FY25.

Order bookings for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 stood at Rs 2,940 crore, registering a 41% increase compared with Rs 2,080 crore recorded in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Sandeep Zanzaria, managing director & CEO of GE Vernova T&D India, said, Our strong Q3 performance reflects India's fast paced energy transformation, driven by record renewable capacity additions that are reshaping the nation's power landscape. As renewables increase in India's energy mix, the demand for robust transmission and distribution infrastructure has never been greater to ensure grid stability and reliability. We remain committed to our disciplined approach of pursuing margin-accretive orders that deliver sustainable value, positioning us to capitalize on India's long-term energy transition while maintaining operational excellence."