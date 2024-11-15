SRM Contractors consolidated net profit declines 19.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.70% to Rs 95.25 crore

Net profit of SRM Contractors declined 19.64% to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 95.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 107.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.95.25107.8715.9413.4116.4119.0113.7616.9910.3512.88

