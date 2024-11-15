Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.26% to Rs 67.69 crore

Net profit of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals declined 50.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 67.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.67.6965.552.263.660.581.030.460.890.320.64

