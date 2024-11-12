Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EPL consolidated net profit rises 72.28% in the September 2024 quarter

EPL consolidated net profit rises 72.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.45% to Rs 1086.20 crore

Net profit of EPL rose 72.28% to Rs 87.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.45% to Rs 1086.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1001.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1086.201001.60 8 OPM %20.1318.07 -PBDT203.60161.10 26 PBT118.4077.50 53 NP87.0050.50 72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals mildly higher open for India; Asia markets mixed

Haiti shuts main airport as gang violence escalates; new PM sworn in

Trump likely to name a loyalist as Pentagon chief after tumultuous 1st term

Omar Abdullah has asked law and order machinery to be alert: J-K speaker

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story