EPL consolidated net profit rises 72.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of EPL rose 72.28% to Rs 87.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.45% to Rs 1086.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1001.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

