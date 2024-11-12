EPL consolidated net profit rises 72.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.45% to Rs 1086.20 croreNet profit of EPL rose 72.28% to Rs 87.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.45% to Rs 1086.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1001.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1086.201001.60 8 OPM %20.1318.07 -PBDT203.60161.10 26 PBT118.4077.50 53 NP87.0050.50 72
