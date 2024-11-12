Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

KDDL consolidated net profit declines 3.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 396.34 crore

Net profit of KDDL declined 3.42% to Rs 24.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 396.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 339.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales396.34339.70 17 OPM %15.8318.34 -PBDT69.0261.69 12 PBT49.4944.93 10 NP24.5625.43 -3

First Published: Nov 12 2024

