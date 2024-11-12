KDDL consolidated net profit declines 3.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 396.34 crore

Net profit of KDDL declined 3.42% to Rs 24.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 396.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 339.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.396.34339.7015.8318.3469.0261.6949.4944.9324.5625.43

